Harry and Meghan have been "educating" themselves on Black Lives Matter by speaking with people and organisations linked to the movement.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duchess spoke out about the murder of George Floyd earlier in the week, revealing that she had been "nervous" to speak about his death.

Floyd, 46, died after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground and pressed a knee into his neck.

Following the incident, a source has revealed Meghan and Harry, 35, have had "private conversations" with people "on all levels" to become more "connected to the issues of police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement".

The source told Harper's Bazaar royal editor Omid Scobie that Harry and Meghan were meeting with community leaders to understand current events better.

"This is something that is incredibly personal to Meghan, especially given everything she has experienced. And as a couple, it is, of course, very important. They are both feeling it, just like the rest of us."

Meghan addressed graduating pupils at her old high school, Immaculate Heart in LA, in which she reflected on other African Americans who had been killed by police over the past few years.

In the emotional video, Meghan said to students: "I wasn't sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that it would get picked apart. And I realised the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing."

The video was published on black women's lifestyle magazine Essence's website "courtesy of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex."

Meghan told the students: "With as diverse, vibrant and opened minded as I know the teachings at Immaculate Heart are, I know you know that black lives matter."

Her speech moved some students to tears, with one writing on Twitter: "Meghan Markle talking about George Floyd and BLM in my virtual graduation. I'm crying."