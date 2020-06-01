Kylie Jenner said to be "furious" with her mother Kris Jenner over a string of claims that she lied about the beauty mogul's billionaire status.

Sources told The Sun that the 22-year-old is now refusing to take her momager's calls after Forbes revealed at the weekend that the star may have forged tax filings.

The insider told The Sun, "Kris – who reportedly gets 10 per cent of Kylie's deals – is in panic mode.

"Kylie won't answer the phone for Kris and is at a loss over who to trust."

The source also added: "Kris is petrified Kylie could sack her or cut her off so tensions are at an all-time high."

Forbes claimed that Kylie and her team "inflated the size and success of her business for years" and declared they believe she's not a billionaire.

"Forbes has recalculated Kylie's net worth and concluded that she is not a billionaire," reporters Chase Peterson-Withorn and Madeline Berg claimed.

They went on: "Kylie's business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe."

Forbes also added the Kardashians went to "unusual" lengths to prove the wealth of the youngest Jenner including "inviting Forbes into their mansions and CPA's offices, and even creating tax returns that were likely forged."

The magazine had previously labelled Kylie the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019, and 2020. She retained her status even after selling 51 per cent of her Kylie Cosmetics company to Coty in $1.2 billion deal.

Kylie took to Twitter to deny Forbes' claims.

She wrote: "What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site. All I see are the a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol.

"I've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period."

She also denied any forging of her tax returns.

“even creating tax returns that were likely forged” that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

i can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

If the reports are true, Kylie could potentially face "serious jail time" if she were "dumb enough" to submit false tax filings a lawyer told The Sun.