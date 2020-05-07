Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in a luxury Beverly Hills mansion belonging to Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry.

The couple, along with their one-year-old son Archie, have been living in Perry's US$18m ($29m) secluded mansion since moving to Los Angeles at the end of March, Daily Mail TV claims.

The Tuscan-style villa comes with eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and sits on 9ha on a hill in the ultra-exclusive Beverly Ridge Estates guard-gated community.

It's not known if the royals are renting Perry's mansion or staying as guests.

There is no record of the mansion being sold.

The mansion comes with 12 bathrooms. Photo / Google Earth

A source told Daily Mail: "Meghan and Harry have been extremely cautious to keep their base in LA under wraps.

"Their team helped them choose the location for their transition to Los Angeles wisely.

"Beverly Ridge has its own guarded gate and Tyler's property has a gate of its own which is watched by their security team."

Beverly Ridge Estates has just 14 homes, and is considered prestigious and chic.

Harry and Meghan have never been seen in public with Perry, but are believed to have been introduced through mutual friend Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah Winfrey reportedly set the couple up with her pal Tyler Perry. Photo / Facebook

Both the Sussexes and Perry, who is worth US$600 million, consider Winfrey their Hollywood mentor.

Perry expressed sympathy for Meghan earlier this year after the actress faced fierce media criticism during her time in the UK.

Perry said: "Remember when Meghan Markle did that interview? She said 'Thanks for asking if I'm okay. Because no one ever asks me that.'

"I felt for her when she said that. People toss it out. 'How are you doing?' But not many people really mean it. Or pay attention to the answer."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in this ultra-luxury Beverly Hills hideout that belongs to Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry. Photo / Google Earth

Perry built the huge Beverly Hills mansion from scratch after buying the 9ha for US$4.3m in 2004.

Harry and Meghan had been staying at a waterfront home in Vancouver Island since announcing they were stepping down from their royal duties in January.

But they moved to California when Canada announced it would be restricting its borders due to the coronavirus crisis.