In her search for great new beauty products, Rebekah Scanlan discovers a 'frenzy' over a new Kiwi shampoo and conditioner range.

With money on our minds more than ever, it's never been as important to find high quality goods at affordable prices – and beauty products are no exception.

That's why when I spotted a new haircare launch in Coles that promised to give you a salon-worthy wash for a supermarket price, I got really excited.

Beauty lovers have taken to Instagram to rave about the range of shampoo and conditioners, which come in four different formulas to tackle various hair issues. Photo / Supplied

Monday, which retails for $7.99, was created by New Zealand entrepreneur and beauty enthusiast, Jaimee Lupton, specifically because she was fed up with spending big on her love of beauty.

"My girlfriends and I would always say we wanted good products but didn't want to spend all our money on them," Lupton told The Beauty Diary. "Beauty shouldn't be expensive – it should work without breaking the bank," she said.

With the idea to "forget everything they knew about supermarket haircare", Monday was born and it recently hit shelves in New Zealand New World, PAK'n'SAVE and Four Square stores and launched in Coles supermarkets across Australia.

In New Zealand, New World Pukekohe's owner and operator Tim Wilson says there has been a "frenzy among people trying to get their hands on MONDAY. We received our first delivery today after selling out of the original stock we received with the stand and it's already sold out in just a matter of hours."

Across the ditch, Coles Category Manager for Haircare, Rebecca Tinnion, said, "Monday is available at more than 810 Coles supermarkets nationally, becoming increasingly popular with our customers since it launched almost four weeks ago."

She added the supermarket giant was "delighted" to be offering salon-quality haircare at great value supermarket prices and didn't foresee any availability issues for customers.

It's certainly proving a hit with shoppers with the Coles website showing it was "temporarily out of stock".

Beauty lovers have taken to Instagram to rave about the range of shampoo and conditioners, which come in four different formulas to tackle various hair issues. 'Repair' treats damaged and stressed hair while 'Smooth' will fix up frizz. There's also 'Sensitive' for those with irritated scalps and 'Volume' for people like me who have limp, fine hair.

The feedback online has been overwhelmingly positive, with many declaring the price - $10 in Australia - as "unbelievable value".

Others have commented at how quickly stock has been selling out in their local stores, describing the bargain buy as "gold dust" and "liquid gold".

One Auckland central store selling the range reported the product has sold 20 times more stock than projected in the most optimistic pre-launch forecasts.

Kiwi hairdressers have taken notice of the product too, says Lupton.

"We have received an enormous number of messages from hairdressers, asking if they can stock Monday as a way of offering their customers an affordable salon-quality haircare option, so we are currently working with them to make that happen. Hairdressers are the backbone of this industry so we want to support them in whatever way we can."

Lupton says since launching her product she has received "an endless stream of messages from Kiwis around the country asking where and when they can get more Monday."

She's also been told her product is being resold on sites like TradeMe and Facebook Market place.

"I don't think there's ever been a haircare black market before," says Lupton.

Monday is also circulating on sites such as TradeMe. Photo / TradeMe

Kristin Fisher – the brains behind the hugely successful Kristin Fisher Eyebrows, a brow boutique in Sydney's Double Bay – is such a fan of the product she's become a "muse" for the brand.

"I've been using it for a few months now and was lucky enough to be working with the brand throughout the production phase," she told The Beauty Diary.

"I was hooked from day one. The shampoo is bloody amazing and it's also SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate), paraben and cruelty free. Plus the bottles are made from recycled plastic."

Part of the new product's appeal – especially on platforms like Instagram – Lupton says is down to the bottle's stylish appearance, which she deliberately designed to look good on shower shelves.

"There is no doubt I wanted a product that everyone was excited to show off and felt good about buying," she said.

And boy does it spruik up even the drabbest shower, just look at what it did for my windowless bathroom.

"That said, brands can't just look good, they have to work. Reviews are becoming far more relevant in this digital age. If your product doesn't work like it should you will be found out very quickly," Ms Lupton said.

So does this supermarket find live up to the hype? I've shared my thoughts on the two Monday products.

Product review

Australian beauty writer Rebekah Scanlan reviews two products from the range. Photo / Supplied

• Monday Sensitive Shampoo

I've been going longer than normal between washes in isolation so when I wash my hair at the moment, it really needs it. As well as generally being grubbier, I also have a build-up of product (dry shampoo) to get rid of, so I really put this shampoo to the test. Firstly, it smells amazing. I can't quite put my finger on what it smells like but it's really fresh and not overpowering. It took a little while to foam up, I needed a second pump of product to get it going, but once it was off there was no stopping it. Afterwards my hair felt squeaky clean and I didn't need a second wash to get rid of all that build-up. Very impressed.

• Monday Sensitive Conditioner

While I'd normally go for a voluminous product for my fine hair, I've been leaning towards beauty products in general that are calming at the moment and wanted something that would soothe my scalp and hair. This conditioner has the same delicious scent to it and feels silky smooth as soon as I massaged it into my hair. The true test of both the shampoo and conditioner is once dried and whether it really does give you that salon finish. Even though this isn't a volume boosting haircare product, my hair felt really bouncy when it dried. It was super soft too and I keep finding myself touching and stroking my hair. Overall I have been really impressed with these Coles finds and can see why everyone is raving about them online.

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald