Britain marked the Queen's 94th birthday with silence on Tuesday, as the nation in lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic forgoes the usual gun salutes and ringing of bells.

With thousands dead amid the outbreak, the monarch decided that the celebratory display of military firepower would not be appropriate. Nor will there be a celebratory peal of bells at Westminster Abbey, as the church where the Queen was married and crowned is currently closed.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Queen's impassioned message to Britons

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Queen's message for New Zealand: 'Kia kaha'

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Queen Elizabeth II delivers rallying speech to virus-hit nation

• The Queen flees Buckingham Palace amid coronavirus fears

The royal family took to social media to share images of Elizabeth as she marked the occasion — but in keeping with social distancing rules, there were no visits.

Advertisement

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, joined by their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, held a video call to wish her a happy birthday. Other family members were also expected to telephone and video call the monarch privately to deliver their birthday messages.

The London Palladium celebrates Queen Elizabeth II's 94th birthday by displaying a message on live screens outside, in central London. AP Photo / Yui Mok, PA

The royal family also shared private family footage of the monarch as a young princess. The Royal Collection Trust archive film showed Elizabeth playing on a seesaw and in a garden with her sister, the late Princess Margaret.

21st April 2020 Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy Birthday. QUEEN ELIZABETH II has cancelled the annual gun... Posted by The House of Windsor on Monday, 20 April 2020

The Queen will spend the day with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.