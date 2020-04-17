A 99-year-old war veteran's fundraiser for the NHS has officially passed £20 million (NZ$40m) as donations pour in from around the globe.

Captain Tom Moore made headlines when he decided to walk 100 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire by his 100th birthday on April 30 to raise money for Britain's National Health System, according to Metro.uk.

He passed the milestone yesterday, having already raised £17 million raised - well beyond his £1000 goal.

Moore is determined to keep walking as donations keep pouring in.

More than half a million people have signed a campaign to knight him. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesperson has confirmed the PM is considering the best way to recognise Moore's "heroic efforts".

The grandfather of four, originally from Yorkshire, came up with the campaign to give back to the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He especially wanted to thank healthcare staff, who looked after him when he broke his hip a couple of years ago.

Prince William and Kate made a donation to the appeal yesterday. William spoke in a video filmed from home this week, saying "It's amazing, what I love also is that he's a 99-year-old war veteran, he's been around a long time, knows everything, and it's wonderful that everyone has been inspired by his story and his determination.

"So he's a one-man fundraising machine and god knows what the final total will be, but good on him, I hope he keeps going."

Healthcare staff were seen thanking the war veteran during Clap for Carers. One nurse outside Aintree University Hospital was crying and holding up a sign with his name on it.

Moore pictured with his daughter and grandchildren at his UK home. Photo / AP

Plans for his 100th birthday celebration have had to be cancelled because of the lockdown, but Moore said the love and support shown from across the country was "a party enough for me".

Earlier this week, his family revealed the story behind the "one-man fundraising machine", calling him a "man of real determination" and "absolute dignity", having "an amazing sense of dry Yorkshire humour".

Moore has described all the donors as "super people" who have raised an "unbelievable" amount of money.

The retired soldier had some words of wisdom for the nation about coping with the lockdown as he finished his laps on Thursday.

"You've all got to remember that we will get through it in the end, it will all be right," he said.

"For all those people finding it difficult at the moment, the sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away."

Speaking directly to essential workers and medical staff, he said: "You are all entering into something where you are putting yourself in danger and you're doing that for the good of the people here.

"You are doing a marvellous, marvellous job."

