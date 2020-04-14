Prince Harry is finding things "challenging" since giving up royal life and moving to America.

The Duke of Sussex announced earlier this year that he and his wife, Meghan Markle - who he has 11-month-old son Archie with - were stepping away from official duties and they have since spent their time in Canada before recently relocating to California, and family friend Dame Jane Goodall believes the 35-year-old prince has reached a personal crossroads as he's unsure what to do next.

The primatologist told Radio Times magazine: "I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now."

Goodall praised Harry and his brother Prince William for being champions of the natural world - apart from the fact they "hunt and shoot".

Goodall recently claimed Harry had hinted at his plan to step away from royal life when she met with him and Meghan at their former home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Photo / Getty Images

However, because of the former Suits actress' dislike of the pastime, she thinks Harry will give it up.

She added: "I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn't like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him."

Goodall recently claimed Harry had hinted at his plan to step away from royal life when she met with him and Meghan at their former home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, last summer, when the prince interviewed her for the issue of Vogue guest edited by his wife.

She said: "At the end [of the conversation] Meghan came in to listen with Archie.

"He was very tiny and very sleepy - not too pleased to be passed from his mummy."

The conservationist then practised Queen Elizabeth's wave with Archie - who is now 11 months old - telling his parents: "He'll have to learn this."

Recalling their conversation, she explained: "Harry said, 'No, he's not growing up like that.'"