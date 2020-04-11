An Easter message from Her Majesty The Queen The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend.‬ ‪Listen to Her Majesty’s audio message here. Posted by The Royal Family on Saturday, 11 April 2020

The Queen has stressed the importance of maintaining the coronavirus lockdown during the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, saying 'by keeping apart we keep others safe'.

Her Majesty has delivered her first Easter audio address, which had the resolute message: 'We know that coronavirus will not overcome us.'

The 93-year-old monarch's pre-recorded speech offered support to those marking Easter privately and the wider country, and she said: 'But Easter isn't cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever.'

It ended on a positive note: 'May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future.'

The speech came after the Queen's televised address to the nation last Sunday when she said by remaining united the country would overcome the virus, and told those in lockdown 'we will meet again'.

Her messages illustrate the importance of the head of the nation appearing at times of crisis to rally the country and keep up morale.

The deadly coronavirus claimed a further 917 patients in the UK in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to a staggering 9,875.

The total cases also jumped by 5233 to 78,991 on Friday after an additional 18,091 tests were performed, down 1025 from Friday.

The Queen said in her audio message recorded on Good Friday at Windsor Castle: 'This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn't cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever.'

Easter is the most important period in the religious calendar for Christians. It is the culmination of holy week and celebrates the resurrection of Christ.

The Government is urging people to stay at home this Easter amid fears that with continuing good weather, people will flock to parks and beaches and undermine its social distancing strategy.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has acknowledged the warm weather but said it was too early to lift the social distancing measures.

The Queen said: 'The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this. We know that coronavirus will not overcome us.

'As dark as death can be - particularly for those suffering with grief - light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future.'

The message was written by the Queen, who has a strong religious faith, and was accompanied by footage of a candle lighting an altar which illustrated her theme of 'light overcoming darkness'.

Speaking about the symbolic importance of the lighting of candles, she added: 'They seem to speak to every culture and appeal to people of all faiths, and of none.

'They are lit on birthday cakes and to mark family anniversaries, when we gather happily around a source of light. It unites us.'

Social distancing was observed during the recording of the message, sent out on the Royal Family's social media accounts, with the Queen delivering the address alone into a microphone set up in Windsor Castle's White Drawing room while the sound engineer was in a nearby room.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, will deliver his Easter sermon in a video recorded in his flat at Lambeth Palace on Sunday.

He had an audience with the Queen on Thursday, speaking with the monarch by telephone due to the lockdown.

Britain is on course to hit the grim 10,000-death milestone on Easter Sunday, which the country will spend in lockdown despite the glorious weather.