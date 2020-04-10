Prince George is a huge fan of veteran nature documentary maker Sir David Attenborough.

The 6-year-old royal loves watching the TV series of the award-winning broadcaster, according to his mother Kate Middleton.

She revealed the news during a video chat with children from Casterton Primary Academy in England.

The school is one of five in England's north-west overseen by the Pendle Education Trust.

Trust chief executive Anita Ghidotti told Hello! magazine: "The kids asked [the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge] what the best famous person was that they had met - something I bet they don't get asked very often.

"The Duchess said that George has been watching lots of David Attenborough, Blue Planet and the like, so that would probably be hers."

The royal couple held the video chat amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has meant that many UK children are being home-schooled due to a nationwide lockdown.

In March, the Duke and Duchess urged the public to look after their mental health during the pandemic.

The royal couple joined forces with Public Health England to stress the importance of keeping in touch with friends and family on social media during lockdown.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the ceremony naming a research ship after Sir David Attenborough, left. Photo / Getty Images

They said: "The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone. We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health.

"By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead."

William also called on the public to help protect the "most vulnerable" during the ongoing spread of Covid-19.

"All of us have a part to play if we're going to protect the most vulnerable. That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus."

Attenborough, 93, has worked with the royal family multiple times. Last year William interviewed him at the World Economic Forum.

William, his brother Harry and their father Prince Charles joined Attenborough for the London Premiere of Netflix series Our Planet last year.