Sleep has never been more important. Here are our most concrete recommendations for getting some.

Many people spend their nights now tossing and turning, struggling to un-glue from the constant scroll of coronavirus news updates.

Create and maintain a very consistent sleep practice and schedule that works for you

Set a hard curfew for all electronics

Stay informed, but don't look at the news right before bed

Move your body and raise your heart rate every day

Treat anxiety with gratitude, breathing, meditation and maybe medication

Don't eat before bed. Don't drink yourself to sleep

Take a hot shower or bath 90 minutes before bed. Wash your sheets!

What if you're feeling sick?

So, why does sleep matter anyway?