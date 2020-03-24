Auckland's Satya Indian restaurants are cooking up free meals for those in need before the country goes into lockdown at 11.59pm tonight.

Owner Sammy Akuthota said their Ponsonby and Sandringham Rd stores will be providing one free takeaway meal for each person who shows up until stock runs out.

Akuthota said it was their last chance to give back to the community before they have to shut down.

"We are doing another free meal for one and all today before everything goes into lockdown.

"We will give away lamb, fish and vegetarian curries, much as we can produce.

"We want to reach the people in need."

The meal comes with one curry of choice and rice.

For Aucklanders needing a meal, collection times are between 12 and 2pm and 5 to 9pm.

Kiwis around the country praised Satya and Akuthota for their generosity.

Samrudh Akuthota. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas, NZME

"That is so generous and kind-hearted of you and your family. Paying it forward," one said.

Another added: "You're the best Sammy. Stay safe."

It's not the first time the Akuthota family and Satya South Indian Restaurants have given back to the community.

For nine years running, Satya Restaurants gave meals free to struggling families on Christmas Day.

The Government has announced a six-month mortgage holiday for those whose incomes have been affected by Covid-19.

"There are no strings attached. We don't charge anything," Sammy told the Herald last year.

Looking after your community and people around you is a philosophy passed down through the generations of the Akuthota family, who moved to New Zealand in 1996.

In an act of goodwill during the 2011 recession, Sammy's parents Swamy Akuthota and Padmaja offered free meals on Christmas Day, which has become an annual event for up to 1800 people.

Every Christmas since, the family have opened their doors and served tens of thousands of free meals.

Satya Chai Lounge is renowned as one of the best restaurants in Auckland, with the establishment making it into Cuisine's Top 100 restaurants for 2018.

