A mother has been left perplexed by a children's book found in her doctor's waiting room which contained bizarre diagrams of clowns and explanations of how to have sex.

The book, titled 'Mummy Laid an Egg' by Babette Cole, looked innocent enough after Katherine Peck's son picked it up to read.

The first six pages discussed the reproductive systems and how babies are made, but the mum revealed it takes a "surprising twist".

Taking to Facebook, the United Kingdom-based mum described the book as a "child-friendly Kama Sutra guide", warning parents exactly what is in the book.

'Mummy Laid an Egg' by Babette Cole. Photo / Facebook

"All began routinely enough, with 'sugar and spice and all things nice' and such, but I was ill-prepared for the most sudden U-turn on Page 6, where we're introduced to Daddy's friendly-looking 'seed pods'," she wrote.

According to Peck, readers are shown simple drawings of genitalia, with an arrow explaining how the male and female sexual organs work together.

It explains how an egg (baby) is made, saying seeds from inside daddy's tube come out and goes "into mummy's tummy through a little hole. Then the seeds swim inside using their tails."

But the book's illustrations then ramps up, showing examples of how people have sex in rather interesting ways.

Another page shows a couple making babies in rather strange positions. Photo / Facebook

"No holds barred on Pages 8 and 9 either, where apparently 'this fits in here ...' (sounds easy enough) and then what can only be described as a child-friendly Kama Sutra guide ensues on Page 10! Aerial acrobatics, fetish clown outfits and space hoppers," she wrote.

One drawing shows a couple having sex while riding a skateboard, while another shows a couple doing the deed while performing handstands.

It includes diagrams showing 'some ways' people have sex. Photo / Facebook

Another drawing shows people wearing clown hats and noses.

Further along, a sperm is depicted winning the race to the egg, as others head off with their tails between their legs, claiming "We was robbed".

Another illustration shows a mother giving birth to her child.

And that is how a baby is born, according to the book. Photo / Facebook

The woman's post, which she says has left her with a billion questions, has more than 71,000 comments with other mothers saying the book was "brave".

"That's brave but totally hilarious!" one wrote.

Another said: "Your oldest wants to know how babies are made and how they arrive at the hospital. Have fun with that."

A third wrote: "Can you get me a copy. Been doing it wrong for years."

"I don't think my kids need to know about the space hopper just yet," one mum joked.