Burger King is breaking the mould in its new advertising campaign.

The burger chain is portraying its Whopper covered in mould in print and TV ads running in Europe and the US. The message: Burger King is removing artificial preservatives from its signature burger.

The company, already known for irreverent ad campaigns, turned it up a notch, including a time-lapse of a decaying burger on Twitter. That imagery goes beyond the print ads that show a 28-day-old burger — a week beyond.

When everyone zigs, you zag@BurgerKing shows you the beauty of no artificial preservatives with a time-lapse video of a moldy Whopper pic.twitter.com/NPuefJPSbY — Matthew Kobach (@mkobach) February 19, 2020

Early reaction to the campaign Wednesday was a mix of applause for the shift away from preservatives, to disgust.

Advertisement

The restaurant, based in Miami, Florida, says it has removed artificial preservatives from the Whopper in several European countries — including France, Sweden and Spain — and around 400 of its 7,346 US restaurants. It plans to remove preservatives from Whoppers served in all of its restaurants this year.

this moldy whopper ad for burger king looks like the burger that killed the health inspector from spongebob pic.twitter.com/L6stvHF1wa — karl (@scorpihobabe) February 19, 2020

The Whopper is topped with onions, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and pickles, all of which will contain no artificial preservatives.

The Impossible Taste Test: Americans try the new meatless whopper. Video / Burger King

By the end of this year, Burger King said all food items — including sandwiches, sides and desserts — will be free from artificial colours, artificial flavours and artificial preservatives in the US and select European countries, including Germany and the United Kingdom.

McDonald's announced in 2018 that it was removing artificial colours, flavours and preservatives from seven of its burgers.