Kiwi chef Simon Gault is on an expedition to find out how we eat – around the world and here in New Zealand. Spurred on by his own health journey which he has discussed openly and documented in his previous series Why Are We Fat, Simon Gault is determined to explore the nature of eating itself.

Simon's new series, How We Eat, sees him travel to the likes of Greece and Turkey to unlock the secret health benefits of the much lauded Mediterranean diet. He'll explore markets, meet with locals, and learn how food is integral to their values and culture. Back in New Zealand, he consults with dieticians and doctors, fellow restaurateurs, and people in the local community who are trying to make a positive change in the diets of Kiwis. And this is where Simon's passion lies, in educating everyday Kiwis on the hidden dangers in so-called 'healthy' foods and empowering them to make better choices. Chatting to Simon he was keen to share his top five tips for making fast, practical, healthy and permanent changes to your diet.

Eat less sugar

Okay, so this in an obvious one, but as Simon himself has experienced, sugar doesn't just contribute to weight gain, it also affect insulin levels which can result in the development of Type 2 diabetes. Less sugar = less insulin = less weight gain.





Drink more water

Drinking more water is one of the first things Simon Gault recommends for better health. Source: Getty images.

"The solution to pollution is dilution," is a favourite catchphrase of Simon's. "We are as a nation massively dehydrated most of the time," he says. "Most important is drinking water as soon as you wake up. Your metabolism is faster when you are hydrated". Simon recommends drinking two litres of water by 2pm, but if you can't manage that, just making an effort to boost your water intake can make a positive difference.





More good fats

Include more good fats in your meals as well as protein - olive oil, hemp oil, avocado, nuts, seeds, oily fish. "This will help your hunger hormones," claims Simon, "so you not only feel more full, but will also help you to avoid post-meal snack cravings".





Eat earlier

Avoid eating before bed, or even late in the day if possible. "Your insulin is highest later in the day and so eating more later will contribute to more weight gain," shares Simon. "The biggest meal of the day ideally is your breakfast or early lunch."





More herbs and spices

Spices like turmeric add beneficial nutrients to your meals. Source: Getty images.

Make really good use of herbs and spices in meals. A lot of spices are very nutrient dense. "You can add a lot of micronutrients by using these in your food more often," declares Simon. "Curries for example are packed with them and are awesome for your health".

How We Eat will air on Prime on Sunday February 9 and Sunday February 16.