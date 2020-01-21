It takes two hours to spot-treat a growing zit with a pimple patch. It takes 20 minutes to de-puff the eye area with a mask. It takes only 10 to give your complexion a shot

Overconsumption of beauty goods

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Luxury's excess problem

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The clean beauty push

Every action counts