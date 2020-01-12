The Duke of Cambridge has spoken publicly for the first time about the Sussexes' choice to separate from the royal family, saying he hopes that the royals can make amends.

The Sunday Times of London reported Prince William expressed his "sadness" over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial decision to take a "step back" from their roles as senior members of the monarchy.

"I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do it anymore; we're separate entities. I'm sad about that," The Sun reports him saying.

The 37-year-old Duke appears to be trying to buoy the couple during the fallout from their bombshell announcement.

"All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we're all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team," he said.

The comments are a change of heart from early reports which said he and Prince Charles were "incandescent with rage" at Harry, as they were allegedly blindsided by the announcement.

The Queen summons Harry for meeting

While Kate Middleton's silence during the "Megxit" scandal has not gone unnoticed, William has been seen trying to appease the Sussexes since the news broke.

The two brothers will meet with their father and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday at Sandringham estate in hopes of reaching an understanding.

Though Meghan will be staying in Vancouver with eight-month-old Archie, she plans to call in for the meeting.

The 93-year-old monarch convened the urgent meeting at Sandringham to thrash out a deal that will provide a blueprint for the Sussexes' "progressive" new role, which will see them spend more time in North America.

It will be the first time Prince Harry has seen the Queen and the two direct heirs to the throne since the couple made the announcement.