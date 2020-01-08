She's known for wearing skimpy bikinis and skin-tight gym clothes – but Tammy Hembrow's latest racy outfit has landed her in hot water.

The Australian influencer – who has 10.5 million followers and her own fitness wear brand – shared a photo with fans yesterday, showing her standing on a boat in a pink pair of bikini bottoms and a wet white T-shirt.

Despite wearing a little crop top, the wetness of the fabric meant her nipples were on display.

This is the offending photo that Tammy deleted after backlash. Photo / Instagram

While the racy content is nothing new to the mum-of-two, the fact the image was being used to promote her bushfire fundraiser irked many.

"@saskicollection 100% profits today are going to emergency relief for the Australian bushfires @wireswildliferescue" she captioned the snap.

However her huge profit promise wasn't enough to please fans who bombarded the snap with angry messages.

"Are u serious u post an ad while your country burns. Instead of promoting awareness you promote yourself," one fan wrote in the comments section, The Daily Telegraph reported.

"Aren't you in Australia? Shouldn't you be worried about something other than yourself and how you look?" another added.

Someone else said: "... Are you doing anything to help or just posing (for) pictures all the time I see lots of poor animals dying..."

The risque post has since been deleted and, according to reports, even forced the star to "briefly" quit the social media platform that made her.

One of her fan pages shared the image, with fans asking: "Why did she delete this?"

Tammy later replaced the offending image with a heartbreaking photo of the fires, explaining 100 percent of the profits from her Saski Collection swimwear would be donated to Wildlife Rescue South Coast.

As a result of the brand's donation, $22,833 was raised for the charity.

It's not the first time Tammy has copped it over her racy content, with the Insta-star regularly facing criticism for her next-level bikini content.

Tammy was one of the first to rock a "naked" bikini, the swimwear trend that took over social media last year because it appears as if the wearer has no clothes on.

Last year she opened up about battling "cellulite" in a racy bikini video – but fans accused her of not actually having any.

She also admitted on her podcast Hanging With The Hembrows, which she hosts alongside sisters Emilee and Amy, that she edits her photos but doesn't "go crazy".

In October, the mega-influencer officially secured her spot as Australia's biggest Instagram star when she hit the 10 million follower mark.

Her royalty-like status means she can now command as much as $US33,089 (NZ$49,924) per post when working with brands.