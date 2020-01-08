The food forecasters are at it again, predicting the next big vegetables and sweets, cuisines and causes.

If you're the sort of person who uses the annual avalanche of food and drink predictions as an

Country of the year: Japan

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cause of the year: The planet

Colour of the year: Blue

Related articles:

Toasted

Not toasted

Growing up

Generational cooking

Fresh flours

Tech rescues

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

And the rest