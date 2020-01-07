Australians have decided to protest against their Prime Minister in the most unlikely of places – the aisles of Kmart.

Shoppers of the mega discount store have been busy rearranging water bottles adorned with letters to leave messages for Scott Morrison in the midst of the country's bushfire crisis, news.com.au reports.

Snaps of the displays have been popping up all over the country, with sightings shared on Facebook and Twitter. It's taken several well-known mums' groups by storm.

One Kmart mum proudly showed off her daughter's take on the bush fire crisis. Photo / Twitter

"Kmart is now being used to voice political opinions/concerns," wrote a popular fan page with over 130,000 users.

Alongside the post was a picture of the colourful bottles, which cost A$6.75 ($7), arranged to read the message: "ScoMo is a ****"

Another photo in a different group showed the stainless steel reusable item moved around to boldly read: "Quit ScoMo".

While one mum proudly shared her daughter's handiwork – "ScoMo is a poo".

Scott Morrison has been criticised for taking a holiday while Australia burned. Photo / File

There were other displays that read: "F*** ScoMo".

The forward messages for the leader of the Liberal Party were met with a huge response online, some in favour saying it was all in good fun but others fiercely against.

One said she loved the "creativity" being seen across Kmart stores, that are said to include branches in Newcastle, Adelaide and Victoria's Mornington Peninsula.

"This person is my new hero," one said.

"I fully support this creativity," another one agreed.

"OMG, how very bloody brilliant."

"Bloody glorious."

One person declared: "Kmart just got a new customer."

Others joked about it being a Kmart "hack", declaring it the "best one ever".

"The only acceptable Kmart 'hack'," one person wrote.

"Best. Hack. Ever," another said.

While some thought the viral craze was hilarious, others just saw it as bad manners and bad taste. Photo / Facebook

However, not everyone saw the funny side, with some social media users labelling the stunt "bad taste".

"Bloody disgusting," one fumed on Facebook.

"That's just rude. Nasty," another agreed.

There were even some who believed it was just one store that could have "gone rogue". However, this was quickly shot down with a more detailed look at the snaps.

"I thought it was one person just changing it up until I noticed different price tags, different side aisles etc," a helpful mum pointed out.

The subtle messages for the Prime Minister come as Australia is in the grip of a bushfire crisis, with the Federal Government criticised for the inadequacy of its response.

More than 1800 homes have been lost across New South Wales and ACT this bushfire season, the Rural Fire Service announced. Nationwide more than 20 lives have been lost.

In Victoria there have been at least 200 homes lost according to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, who estimates the official number will come in closer to 300.

Meanwhile South Australia, which has been hit with devastating losses on tourist hotspot Kangaroo Island as well as the Adelaide Hills, has been hit with another increased fire danger warning today.

News.com.au has contacted Kmart for comment.