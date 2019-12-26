As the royal family celebrated Christmas at Sandringham with the Queen, Meghan, Prince Harry and baby Archie spent the day with the Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria Ragland, in Vancouver.

After their own "bumpy" year, the couple chose to have a quiet, private Christmas away from the cameras in Canada, although The Vancouver Sun reports they have been seen hiking in Horth Hill regional park on Vancouver Island, and jogging in the neighbouring town of North Saanich.

The Sussexes posted a message on Instagram wishing their followers a very Merry Christmas, and also posted a sweet Christmas card featuring baby Archie in a cosy Christmas jumper with his adoring parents looking on in the background.

Archie celebrated his first Christmas with mum and dad in Canada. Photo / Twitter

According to The Vancouver Sun, the royals' security guards canvassed a local waterfront restaurant, Deep Cove Chalet, for the couple to dine at, but venue co-owner/chef Pierre Koffel turned them away due to security concerns.

"Horth Hill's become a very popular place now," said Bev Koffel, Deep Cove Chalet co-owner and wife to Pierre. "And they jog around, so they've been seen," she added.

"It's kind of exciting. I hope everything goes fine for them. They're breaking away from tradition and I just wish them all the best."

Horth Hill regional park, Vancouver. Photo / Supplied

Last week, Prime Minister of Canada Pierre Trudeau extended a warm welcome to the Sussexes on Twitter.

Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 21, 2019

Vancouver Island is a hotspot for celebrities, with Nelly Furtado and Kim Cattrall said to own properties there.

90210 star Jason Priestley is also part owner of the Terrace Beach Resort on the island. Meghan is very familiar with the area, having spent a lot of time filming Suits in Vancouver. During the 2017 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Meghan and Prince Harry were photographed while dating.

Deep Cove Chalet, Vancouver, who turned down a reservation request by Prince Harry and Meghan due to security concerns. Photo / Supplied

Buckingham Palace released a statement outlining the importance of the Sussexes choosing to spend Christmas in Canada, a member of the Commonwealth.

"The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the royal family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son," the statement said.

It has been reported though that Meghan and Prince Harry are now being urged to return to the UK due to the ailing health of Prince Philip.

The Prince spent four nights in King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone, London, and was discharged on Christmas Eve to join the Queen for Christmas celebrations in Sandringham, Norfolk, but appeared frail in photos taken of him leaving the hospital.

Prince Philip was taken to hospital in a helicopter just days before Christmas for treatment at King Edward VII hospital in London. Photo / Getty Images

As the controversy around Prince Andrew and his association with the late billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein continues to swirl, the Prince opted out of the traditional mile-long walk to church in Sandringham on Christmas Day due to fears of being heckled.

Prince Andrew instead attended an earlier, less public service with the Queen and Prince Charles, and was snapped deep in conversation with his brother Charles on their walk to church.

98-year-old Prince Philip did not attend the church service, remaining at home on the family's Norfolk estate with carers.

Much to the delight of onlookers, Prince William and Kate Middleton took their children to the church service, some of whom enjoyed a cuddle and chat with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.