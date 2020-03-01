As we say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in 2020, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics

Why NZ's summer school holidays need to be shorter

When Kiwi mums get caught in the nude

'It smelled like Satan': Nappy change nightmare on NZ flight

My disgraceful doctor's visit at Tauranga Hospital

Tauranga playground closed by 'cotton-wool parents'

Related articles: