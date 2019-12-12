A bride who was violently attacked by the best man on her wedding day has walked away from her groom, just hours after the wedding.

The wedding of Erin Mason-George and Steffan Wilson made headlines this week after it was revealed that the bride was dragged down a flight of stairs by a groomsman in a drunken rampage.

The best man assaulted her and hrabbed her by her wedding dress, raging that his brother should never have married her.

Following the brutal attack, it's not been revealed that the couple separated just hours after the incident.

Advertisement

Friends of the couple told the Daily Mail they decided to "go their separate ways".

"The marriage was all over in a day which must be some sort of record," a friend said.

"They weren't even married long enough to get a divorce, I'm told they've gone for an annulment."

According to the friend, the breaking point happened when Steffan reportedly decided to go home with his brother rather than his bride.

"The groom had a choice to make – either his wife or his brother and father," the friend said.

"When he went back with them that was it, marriage over."

The man, a former prison guard, was found guilty of five charges of assault and two of criminal damage at an Aberystwyth court earlier this week.

Tomos Rhydian Wilson. Photo / Facebook

The Aberystwyth court was told Tomos' rage began when the family tried to get groom Steffan Wilson to go to bed after he became too intoxicated.

Advertisement

Tomos also shouted that his brother Steffan was "no longer a Wilson".

During the rampage, he assaulted Erin's mum, Linda, her sister Dion, and grabbed her other sister Cally, by the neck.

He also attacked the manager at the hotel, damaging his shirt, the fixtures and fittings at the property.

However, Tomos blamed bride Erin, claiming she slapped and swore at him first.

The incident happened on July 27 this year.

District Judge Gwyn Jones said the "thoughts and bad memories of what should have been a happy event will be there for some time".

The former prison guard was found guilty of five charges of assault and two of criminal damage.

He was ordered to pay $500 each to Erin and one sister, as well as $200 to her mother.

He will also have to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work and pay $1800 in court costs.