A man from Uganda has farts so toxic that they kill mosquitoes kilometres away. The lethal gas from his body will now by used as insect repellent.

Joe Rwamirama, from Uganda, says no one in his village has ever caught malaria and they can thank his farts for the protection.

The 48-year-old says his farts kill mosquitoes within a 10km radius.

His claims have not been scientifically proven. However, insect repellent companies are looking into how they can harness the power of the man's toxic farts.

Advertisement

"He is known all over the city as the man who can kill mosquitoes with his farts," local barber James Yoweri said, quoted by The Sun.

"When Joe is around we all know that mosquitoes will vanish.

"He is respectful of people around him and will only fart when there are mosquitoes around which bring malaria. His farts gets rid of this disease."

A local chief said, when the man was younger, he took him to live with him during malaria season, to protect everyone around him.

"I heard about Joe's gift and I took him in to help mop out the mosquitoes infesting our surroundings," the chief said.

"He respectfully drops these bloomers and it helped eradicate the insects. He does his thing and they drop - like flies."

Rwamirama says no insects can lay on him, not even a fly.

"I smell like a normal man and I bathe daily and my farts are just like everyone else, they are only dangerous to small insects and especially mosquitoes," he said.

Advertisement

Two companies are said to be probing the effects of the man's farts in order to develop strong insect repellents.

"Imagine buying a Raid can with my face on it!"

Claims that Joe's wind has evolved to combat malaria emerged online yesterday - but the two companies linked to him were not identified and the claims could not be verified.