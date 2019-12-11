The woman who alleges she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and has accused Prince Andrew of having sex with her when she was a teenager has posted an extraordinary tweet alluding to "evil people" who want to "see me quieted".

Virginia Giuffre posted the message on Wednesday, saying: "I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal.

"I have made this known to my therapist and GP- If something happens to me- in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quieted," she wrote.

I am making it publicy known that in no way, shape or form am I sucidal. I have made this known to my therapist and GP- If something happens to me- in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quiteted 🦋 https://t.co/8463mPR6YU — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) December 11, 2019

Giuffre was a teenager then known as Virginia Roberts when she started working for disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, reports news.com.au.

She has alleged in court she was trafficked by the convicted sex offender and made to have sex with his rich and powerful friends, including the Duke of York, who she was photographed with in London in 2001.

Britain's Prince Andrew has been forced to retire from public life and may have to speak to US authorities. Photo / AP

The infamous photo of Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts in Ghislaine Maxwell's London townhouse.

The Queen's second son outlined his side of the story in a "car crash" Newsnight interview in November in which he flatly denied any recollection of meeting Mrs Giuffre and having sex with her.

He said he couldn't have had sex with her in a London townhouse belonging to his friend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend and alleged madam, because he was at a pizza restaurant with his daughter, Princess Beatrice, that evening.

Fallout from the ill-advised interview eventually forced the Prince to step down from his role in public life.

Virginia Giuffre reiterated her allegations in an in-depth interview with Panorama in early December.

"He knows what happened, I know what happened. And there's only one of us telling the truth," she said.

She alleged she was forced to have sex with the Prince after dancing with him in Tramp nightclub: "It didn't last very long, the whole entire procedure. It was disgusting … He wasn't mean or anything, but he got up and he said 'thanks' and walked out," she said.

"And I sat there in bed just horrified and ashamed and felt dirty and had to get up and have shower. The next day Ghislaine (Maxwell) tells me 'you've done a really good job' she pats me on the back and said 'you've made him really happy'."

Giuffre says Ghislaine Maxwell (pictured) congratulated her for having sex with Prince Andrew. Photo / Getty

Both Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew deny any wrongdoing.

Giuffre's comment comes after Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a New York jail cell in August while awaiting sex trafficking charges.

His death led to swirling claims of a global conspiracy by the rich and powerful to keep him silent after "serious irregularities" emerged at the Manhattan jail where he was held. US Attorney-General William Barr later described his death as "a perfect storm of screw ups".

The officers in charge of Epstein at the time, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, have been accused of sleeping and browsing the internet — shopping for furniture and motorcycles — instead of watching Epstein, who was supposed to be checked on every 30 minutes.

They will appear in court next year.