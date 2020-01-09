Don't believe everything you hear, despite how unique, wacky or cool it might sound.

In a bid to breakdown fact from fiction, the Summer Herald looked at seven medical myths to see if there is truth to the rumour.

Some you will have heard of and others you might not have - but they were all fact-checked by medical expert professor Bruce Arroll.

READ MORE:

• Fears human tissue bill will paralyse medical research at NZ universities

• 12 Days of Christmas: Medical research gets a boost from Auckland Airport grant

• Top honour for scientist behind breakthroughs in the care of newborns

• Premium - Breakthrough research: Kiwi study finds osteoporosis drug also reduces heart disease and cancer

The difficulty of figuring out the realities of each myth varied, with our expert sighting an absence of evidence in several cases.

However, the University of Auckland's head of department for general practice and primary healthcare, gave it his best shot.

1) Shaved hair grows back faster

Regardless of where you shave - legs, armpits, face, back, bikini area - it makes no difference to how quickly it regrows.

A razor only cuts away the hair from the surface of the skin, the rest of the hair strand and root are still underneath the skin's surface.

Advertisement

As far as Arroll was aware, there was definitely no truth to the tale.

"I think that's a bit of a myth. With some confidence I can say that."

Once the hairs start to grow back through the surface of your skin, they might feel thicker due to the blunt end from where the razor cut the hair.

So shave away without a care in the world about the hairs growing back faster each time.

Medical myth: Fiction.



2) Sweet dreams are made of cheese

Cheese-connoisseurs breathe a sigh of relief; you can eat your favourite dairy delight without fear of encountering nightmares or weird dreams.

Well, most people should be okay.

Asked whether the age-old adage that cheese consumption could trigger strange dreams at night, Arroll said it was an unlikely outcome.

Advertisement

Eating cheese isn't bad for your dreams, well, in most cases. Photo / Supplied

"It might be an individual thing rather than a general human thing," he said.

"There may be some truth to that but I'm not aware of any studies ... I think that if people were finding that it was the case there could be some truth in it."

Those using antidepressant drugs should take extra care around cheese, in some cases consumption can lead to increased blood pressure, Arroll said.

Medical myth: Maybe in individual cases.



3) Eating carrots helps with night-vision

Everyone can agree the ability to see in the dark would be a great skill to possess.

For one, there'd never be another stubbed toe when putting out the rubbish bins at night.

However, despite how cool it would be to see in the dark, eating carrots won't help.

The idea of the humble carrot being a wonder vegetable actually originated from World War II and the British government.

The Airborne Interception Radar, which the German's were unaware of, was able to pinpoint enemy bombers before they got to the English Channel during the night.

So, in order to keep the technology secret, the British government started rumours about how their fighter pilots were so effective in the dark.

No, carrots don't give you night-vision. Photo / Getty Images

They said they were so successful because they ate plenty of carrots and so, the medical myth around carrots and night-vision began.

Despite night-vision being an unlikely outcome, one's vision could be improved by eating carrots in the right circumstances, Arroll said.

"You get vitamin A from carrots but I think for the average person it wouldn't help you.

"If you happened to be vitamin A deficient - you may have to live in a developing country for that to happen - it may improve your vision.

"I think in New Zealand that probably wouldn't happen, we've got plenty of vitamins in our food supply."

Medical myth: Fiction.



4) Dog licks can help mend wounds

Arroll laughed out loud and jokingly expressed his interest in getting a medical grant to test this rumour but quickly changed his tone.

In the professor's eyes, getting a dog to lick an open would be far from a good idea.

"I would say don't do it. The saliva might be okay but there are loads of bacteria you don't want.

"I think that would not be a good idea. I think if a dog licked your wound I'd go away and wash it."

The mouth was often regarded as the dirty end of the gut, with some "pretty dangerous bacteria [present]", so it would be best to avoid licking your own wounds too.

Medical myth: Fiction.



5) Cold weather makes you sick

Winter is far from pleasant at the best of times but throw in the fact people often get sick around that time of year makes for an especially horrible mix.

However, the myth that cold and dull weather triggered illness was simply that, a myth.

"That one's been debunked well and truly by observational absorbance," Arroll said.

The time of year should have no impact on illnesses. Photo / File

"If you look at the people down in Antarctica, after the first couple of weeks they don't get any colds until they come back into New Zealand."

It's speculated that germs spread more easily in winter because people spend more time indoors with one another.

Close interactions shared between people would then give germs, which were transferred easily, more opportunities to spread from host to host.

And while it's not true, it's probably not a great idea to stand outside in the pouring rain and cold without expecting not to get ill.

Medical myth: Fiction.



6) You shouldn't swim for at least 45 minutes after eating

It's summer and you've just got out of the water to eat lunch before your parents force you to wait for 45 minutes before seeking more heat reprieve.

We've all been there and it's a painful experience each time; wilting in the hot sun while watching others play in the water was torture.

However, other than working on a nice tan, there did not appear to be any reasoning behind waiting on the water's edge after eating.

Whether the reasoning was to prevent cramps or to stop kids from having too much fun, the science behind the myth was lacking, Arroll said.

"I don't think there's any science on it. I can't think of any biological reason why it would be a problem either. I get cramps all the time but it has nothing to do with what I eat.

"However, my mother told me not to swim for 45 minutes after eating. While she's no longer with us, I'd still respect her opinion."

Medical myth: Fiction.



7) People only use 10 per cent of their brains

A line often floated by motivation speakers, the myth that humans only use 10 per cent of their brains is simply untrue.

Whether people believe it or if it's a ploy to make people work harder, Arroll was completely confident there was little truth behind the myth.

"It's definitely a myth and the interesting thing is we use more of our brains at nighttime than in the daytime," he said.

Asked why that would be the case, Arroll wondered if the brain worked harder at night because it was rejuvenating for the next day.

Medical myth: Fiction.