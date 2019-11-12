A teenager has given birth to a baby on a nightclub dance floor in France surrounded by revellers and bouncers.

The incident took place at the O'Club on the Agde road in the southern French city of Toulouse, the capital of the Occitanie region, when the unidentified 19-year-old suddenly went into labour on Monday morning at 5:30am.

According to local media, the club's staff assisted with the birth and then announced that the tot could have free entry to the club for life.

A somewhat emotional Marie-Helene, the club's manager, told local media that "it was 5:30am, when we close".

Advertisement

She added: "There were not many people and a bouncer came to see me. He said 'It's urgent'. I then saw that she was giving birth."

The bouncer had reportedly seen the young woman lie down among the clubbers and realised she was about to have a baby. The club's staff then called an ambulance.

Marie-Helene said: "We had to react quickly. An employee was on the phone with the emergency services who told us what to do."

READ MORE:

• $4.8 million apartment used to host a drug-fuelled rave through Airbnb

• Chernobyl has become a radioactive rave scene and stag do venture

• Silent rave heralds a new dawn for Napier

According to reports, the young woman had gone to the club for what was described as "a change of scene due to personal problems." She had been invited along by a friend and reportedly did not consume any alcohol.

The tot was reportedly born on the dance floor surrounded by people on a night out. The O'Club has reportedly said that the child will benefit from "free entry for life".

Mother and child are reportedly in good health. The gender of the baby is currently unknown.