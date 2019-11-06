At the Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York centre in Flushing, Queens, men comb through newspapers and sip coffee at long cafeteria tables under fluorescent lights. Normally Swedish pop wouldn't fit in such a scene, but there it is — the sound of Abba in the distance. Follow it. Behind a partition are women, bedecked in sequins, gliding across a chequered floor to Dancing Queen.

This is the KCS Senior Dance Team, a group made up of spry and glamorous women in their 60s, 70s and 80s. They can dance, they can jive and, yes, they are having the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.