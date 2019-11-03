Some of the biggest celebrities on the planet – along with plenty you've probably never heard of – have hit the red carpet in Sevile, Spain, for the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The EMAs ceremony, which is being hosted this year by singer Becky G, will feature performances by Green Day, Dua Lipa, Halsey, Niall Horan and Ava Max.

But before that got underway, it was all about the wild and wacky outfits on display on the red carpet.

READ MORE:

• Kiwi star Mitch James wins MTV EMA

• MTV EMAs red carpet: The wildest celebrity outfits

• Camila Cabello wins best artist and best song at MTV EMAs

• Eminem kicks off the MTV EMAs with new track

Advertisement

Take, for example, this cartoonish exotic flower-inspired number on Victoria's Secret model Leomie Anderson.

Leomie Anderson. Photo / Getty Images

Or this terrifying get-up on Singaporean singer Jasmine Sokko, which we'll assume was an outfit-repeat from the weekend's Halloween festivities.

Jasmine Sokko. Photo / Getty Images

American rapper Justina Valentine wore her underwear and went straight for the money shot.

Justina Valentine. Photo / Getty Images

And it appears she shares a stylist with Argentine actress and singer, Jimena Baron.

Jimena Baron. Photo / Getty Images

Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger is a knockout in a red sequined minidress.

Nicole Scherzinger. Photo / Getty Images

It's honestly impossible to pinpoint which part of Pabllo Vittar's mini dress monstrosity is the worst.

Pabllo Vittar. Photo / Getty Images

We'll take a quick break from all the fashion disasters for this very conventional appearance by former One Direction singer Niall Horan.

Niall Horan. Photo / Getty Images

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca King dressed in theme, and yet still – strangely – managed to clash.

Advertisement

Rebecca King-Crews and Terry Crews. Photo / Getty Images

We can always count on at least one mullet dress on a red carpet - and Becky G's delivered it.