An Australian horse trainer has been slammed for giving her horse beer during a live TV broadcast.

The segment, filmed at Melbourne's Derby Day on Saturday, shows Wendy Roche hold a cup of beer to her horse Nettoyer's nose.

The horse proceeds to drink the alcoholic beverage.

"She eats schnitzel, burgers, fish and chips ... and now she's drinking beer after the race," Roche told reporters.

Viewers called the behaviour unacceptable, particularly in light of the recent headlines on the treatment of retired racing horses in Australia.

"I'm not sure who is in charge of Channel 10 sport but showing a horse drinking a beer on air in the current climate???," a viewer commented on social media.

"Correct me if I'm wrong ... I don't think it's at all (that) funny to allow a horse to drink a beer after the race on national TV!!!!!" another person added.

Despite the criticism, veterinarian Joyce Harman has come out in Roche's defence, telling Equisearch.com it is safe for horses to consume alcohol.

"Actually horses have been drinking various fermented products for millennia in various amounts (just go to Ireland and see the racehorses fed Guinness stout on a daily basis)," the veterinarian said.

"And it is quite safe. In the normal digestive process the bacteria and protozoa in the horse's gut ferment the whole grains and fibre in order to aid the digestive process. This is why they can eat hay or raw grains and we cannot.

"A glass or two on a regular basis will not harm any horse or pony."