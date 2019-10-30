A woman has reacted with disgust at a horror discovery in her Chinese takeaway, sharing photos of what she believes to be a "human" tooth.

Stephanie McDonough was eating takeaway from a restaurant in Newtown, in Worcester in the UK, when she discovered what looked like a tooth, which she said "looked human".

She said the owners at the restaurant tried to tell her it was "gristle" from the pork, or "onion".

DO NOT USE NEWTOWN CHINESE WORCESTER!!! Trying to say it’s just gristle from the pork then said it could be from the... Posted by Stephanie McDonough on Friday, 25 October 2019

Numerous horrified commenters urged Ms McDonough to notify the health authorities. She said she had frozen a portion of the meal and would be taking it in for testing.

"That's shocking," one commenter said, urging her to call health authorities.

"If that's from pork, where they getting the meat from," one commenter on the post said, followed by a sickened emoji.

"Honestly utterly disgusting," another said, wondering what exactly she had been eating.

Ms McDonough said the restaurant tried to offer her a free meal, which she declined.

"No thanks I might find a finger," she said.

She said the restaurant later sent out a delivery driver, who offered her a discount on the cost of the dish contaminated with a tooth.