We all enjoy having a clean and tidy home, but it is a task many of us dread and even put off for as long as possible.

But not this British mum who has gone viral after sharing her intense schedule for keeping her home presentable.

Her detailed cleaning schedule, which lists jobs that need to be done daily, weekly, monthly and even yearly, has been described as "grim" by many on social media.

The woman, known only as Gemma, shared her yellow schedule on the Facebook group "Organise my UK home", captioning her chore list: "How Often You Should Clean Everything In Your House".

A British mum's schedule for household chores has gone viral. Photo / Facebook

"Does this sound about right?" she asked members.

Daily jobs on the list included wiping down bathroom surfaces as well as cleaning the toilet and doing some washing.

However she felt floors should be mopped, mirrors polished and the microwave scrubbed each week.

Every month, blinds should be dusted, vents cleaned and the vacuum cleaner emptied.

However, according to the post, you only need to clean windows, gutters and curtains once a year.

The post quickly sparked debate and had more than 100 comments.

Many people felt the regime was far too time-intensive and that it wasn't necessary to scrub down your house that often.

"No way! Life is too short," one person wrote.

"Absolutely not! Working 14 hour shifts," another said.

While one declared: "I just shut the doors and go live a life full of joy."

"Gosh. No defo not. That's grim," another added.

Others felt that certain chores placed in some categories should be done more often.

One person noted: "If I only cleaned my windows once a year we wouldn't be able to see out."

"Cleaning inside of fridge every 3-6 months is nasty," another pointed out:

"If you're hoovering once a day, it's going to need emptying more than once a week," one person chipped in.

It's not the first time someone's cleaning schedule has gone viral, with Australian mum Kate Rowe telling news.com.au earlier this year hers was a source of pride.

Earlier this year and Aussie mum shared her cleaning list with news.com.au.

"I created a housework schedule that I shared with my audience a few months back and I find it's great for keeping me on track and being made aware of when things need to be done," she said.

Despite working four days a week, Ms Rowe estimated she spent about two to four hours a day tidying up, cleaning and organising her home.

For the most part, she said her home look the way it did in her Instagram pictures.

"We do actually live like this, believe it or not," she said with a laugh.

"Sometimes I'll have clothes on the table that I'm folding, or my five-year-old son Ollie will have toys all over the floor, but for the most part my home is as it seems."

She said she preferred to keep everything "in its place" and reset at the end of each day, in order to wake up to a fresh home in the morning.