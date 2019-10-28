Kylie Jenner isn't messing around with Halloween, and the costume she dressed daughter Stormi Webster in could be the cutest outfit ever.

She put the one-year-old in a replica of her Met Gala look from May this year, where her and sister Kendall Jenner donned showgirl-esque feather gowns.

READ MORE:

• Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to share custody of their daughter Stormi

• Kylie Jenner's singing to Stormi triggers series of hilarious memes

• Kylie sees stretchmarks as gift from Stormi

• Kylie Jenner's next move to expand her empire involves daughter Stormi

Jenner posted to Instagram with the caption: "My baby!!!!!!!!," with pictures of her adorable outfit. "i cant handle this!!!!"

Advertisement

Jenner always celebrates Halloween elaborately with costumes, home decor, and she hosts "Dead Dinners" where she serves margaritas with syringes and pasta with "creamy blood sauce."

Jenner was already getting in the spirit two weeks ago when she took Stormi and her two nieces True Thompson and Dream Kardashian pumpkin-picking.

On Saturday night, Jenner impressed with her insane costume, dressed up as Madonna at the 2003 VMAs.

This was the year Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on stage, and Jenner even had her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou dressed as Britney Spears.

Jenner isn't only having fun dressing up her daughter. Last week, she put her three Italian greyhounds in Toy Story costumes. One was Woody, one was Buzz, and the other was Bo Peep.

In a video for Vogue, speaking about her Met Gala dress, Jenner said she never wanted to regret what she wears.

She said: "I don't want to look back at the look and say, 'I wish we did shorter hair,' or 'I wish we didn't do colored hair,' 'I wish we didn't do this.'

"I'm very hard at making final decisions because I see a lot of different visions. I just try not to stress myself out. I'm like, 'Alright, I'm just going with my gut. Hopefully, it works. I'm gonna own it.'"