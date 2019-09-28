COMMENT:

The fickleness of the "wellness" cult - and that of our pervasive influencer culture full of self-styled experts - has been highlighted again. And so has the harm they can cause.

Former anti-sugar evangelist Sarah Wilson has revealed, a year or so after leaving the business that made her millions by selling pseudoscience, that she doesn't practice, any more, what she used to preach.

Wilson's "I Quit Sugar" empire sold (literally) the story that quitting all sweet stuff – including fruit – was the key to health and happiness. Now, she has told the Daily Mail she eats chocolate

