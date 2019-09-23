The glitterati of this year's Emmy Awards red carpet brought us colour, sparkle, some unfortunate double-ups and a Gucci-Game of Thrones fail.

From bright frocks to dapper suiting, here are our best, worst and unfortunate duplicates from the biggest night in television awards.

THE BEST

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner. Photo / Getty Images

Kendall outdid herself for her Emmys debut, turning heads for all the right reasons. Not many of us could make latex look this good, but leave it to Jenner to work this slinky turtleneck and full bloom floral corset dress.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams. Photo / Getty Images

While Williams' gown was exquisite - a garden of sequins cut to sleek perfection - her real statement piece was her acceptance speech where she thanked her bosses for paying her "equally because they understood that when you put value in a person it empowers that person ... to do her job". Williams received a standing ovation as she took home the lead actress Emmy for her role as Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon.

RuPaul

RuPaul. Photo / Getty Images

We were wondering how RuPaul was going to top his candy pink look from last year. By upping his shine game and adding a bold print, of course.

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash. Photo / Getty Images

Nominated for best actress for her role in When They See Us, Niecy Nash is a total star in lilac sparkles with matching headband.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell. Photo / Getty Images

There were a few colours that showed up repeatedly today and Kristen Bell decided to wear them all. She looks like a princess in her full skirt, multi-coloured sparkles and big diamond earrings.

Kit Harington

Kit Harington. Photo / Getty Images

Probably the most dapper look of the day, Harington is classic Hollywood in this sharper than sharp suit, sans tie.

Zendaya

Zendaya. Photo / Getty Images

In a barely there corset and a swirl of emerald silk, Zendaya is the epitome of bold and beautiful. The leaves on her single shoulder strap are a telltale sign she's channelling Poison Ivy and with it she's raised the bar on this year's red carpet.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil. Photo / Getty Images

Peppermint perfection, Jamil's sorbet gown hits all the right notes, speaking to some of this year's red carpet trends without entirely subscribing to them.

Halsey

Halsey. Photo / Getty Images

Pop star Halsey is one of the most avant garde looks to grace the carpet this year. Performing at the ceremony, she's made a memorable Emmys debut in this textural feathering of ombre purple tones.

THE DOUBLE-UPS

A shining shame

Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler. Photos / AP

Amy Poehler and Natasha Lyonne realise all that glitters isn't gold when your sparkle is a little too close to someone else's.

Two blue

Emilia Clarke, Marin Hinkle Photos / Getty Images

Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Marin Hinkle probably thought they were going for Something Different when they opted for midnight blue instead of black.

Trio in rouge

Taraji P. Henson, Mandy Moore, Marisa Tomei. Photos / Getty Images

Sure, three's a trend, but it's also a red carpet goers worst nightmare.





THE WORST

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie. Photo / Getty Images

We wondered if her intention was, lest we forget, to remind us she's at the Emmys for her role in Game of Thrones. Meanwhile someone on Twitter asked why she dressed like Jesus at the Last Supper. Either way, Gucci's well and truly let Gwendoline down with this one.

Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy. Photo / Getty Images

McCarthy took a risk when she teamed Paris Hilton circa 2002 with an Avril Lavigne-inspired skater belt and combat boots. This one didn't pay off.

Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman. Photo / Getty Images

Off to school or working on her Wednesday Adams look for Halloween, we're not sure. While she's landed on our worst dressed list, we do give Silverman props for choosing a comfortable shoe.