Maryanne Pilling, 48, and Tommy Pilling, 61, were Britain's first Down syndrome couple to get married.

The two tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at St Mary's Church in Essex on summer day in 1995.

Now, 24 years later, the couple face a potential separation after Tommy's dementia diagnosis.

Photo / Facebook

He was diagnosed five years ago and they have been living with the constant fear he may be taken away from Maryanne.

According to reports, his illness has now got so bad that he sometimes forgets who she is, leaving Maryanne "hysterical".

"It always happens really late at night. He pushes her away and says, 'I don't know who you are' and 'I don't love you'," Maryanne's sister Lindi Newman told the Daily Express.

Photo / Facebook

"Maryanne takes that to heart and is absolutely crushed and hysterical."

His wife is worried she won't be able to join him when he goes into residential care.

The couple dated for about 18 months before Tommy asked her to marry him. Their wedding day is still the best day of their lives.

Now, as they approach their 25th wedding anniversary, the whole family is worried Tommy won't even be able to remember the milestone.

Newman says the family is willing to do whatever they can to ensure the couple aren't separated when Tommy needs to go into residential care for his dementia.