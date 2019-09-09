Just weeks after Amanda Hobson tied the knot with the love of her life, a single sentence turned her life upside down.

"I'd been with my partner for five years and he proposed to me in May, we were married in August," she told Karl Stefanovic on This Time Next Year.

"On my birthday in October he told me he was miserable and wanted a divorce, so we were married for six weeks. Yep, five years together and six weeks of marriage."

Heartbroken, the mother of two from southern NSW decided she was going to "put myself first" with a bold pledge — she was going to drop 40 kilos before she turned 40.

Advertisement

12 months later she returned to the show weighing 70 kilos. Photo / Channel 9

"It's pretty important, just had a crappy year and I think I'd like to feel like me when I'm 40," Hobson said, fighting back tears while revealing she weighed 110 kilos.

"God that hurts to say... triple figures isn't nice, not when you're five foot three."

Hobon had "always struggled" with her weight and would find her weight would yoyo despite constantly dieting.

"I'm an emotional eater. You know I go on a diet and it's great. I lost 20 kilos and then I put 25 on, I do that basically every year," she said.

She'd lost the weight after going through a mental transformation. Photo / Channel 9

Also driving her to lose weight were her two children, Abbey and Nicholas. Hobson vowed to overhaul her health so she could live longer.

"I have a heart condition so I see a doctor fairly frequently. And when they turn around and tell you you're morbidly obese it kind of is a wake-up call," she said.

"I think that pretty much means you're going to die because you're fat. And I can't leave my kids, I'm not ready to leave my kids. I want to be able to take them to the park and run around with them."

"How long since you've done that?" Karl asked.

Advertisement

"I don't think since either of them were born," an emotional Hobson replied. "I hate myself, I hate the way I look, I hate the way I feel. I'm not setting a good example for my kids."

Returning to the show 12 months later, a beaming Hobson confirmed she had shed a staggering 40 kilos.

"Damn girl!" Karl exclaimed as Hobson made her way out on stage, adding that she now looked like a "different person"

"Look it's changed my life. I came out here a year ago and I hated the person I was. Hated it," Hobson said. "And now I love me."

While Hobson had worked out six days a week with two trainers she said the real transformation had come from within.

Even more exciting, she was back together with her husband Mark. Photo / Channel 9

"I was eating healthy, going to the gym six days a week, it was really tough. I'd have something happen, I'd get emotional and I'd find I was going back to food. So I learned that I needed to fix up here before I fixed anywhere else," she said, pointing to her head.

"I'm happy with who I see and I go out and people all over the place can't believe that I'm the same person. It's not a fake smile anymore, I'm not pretending to be happy."

Hobson also had more exciting news to share — she was back with her husband Mark who was sitting in the audience to support her.

"Yeah there was just a lot going on around that time … (Life now is) really good," Mark said, also praising Hobson for her "amazing" transformation.

"I loved her before and I love her now, it's her personality that won me over so she looks great," he added.