A US man has been arrested for what may be the most millennial crime ever, when police arrested him for public intoxication after he tried to call an Uber using his vape pen.

23-year-old Davis Fuqua was arrested in downtown Nashville after police were called by bystanders concerned by his drunken behaviour.

He was roaming the area unreasonably annoying people, according to an arrest report cited by local news outlet Scoop Nashville.

When police caught up with Fuqua he was unable to tell officers where he was staying and then attempted to secure a ride home by calling an Uber using his vape pen.

Arresting officer Jessica Burton noted he was "not making much sense" and Fuqua was taken into custody for his own safety.

He was booked into the Nashville Metro jail on charges of public intoxication but charges were dropped after he sobered up.

Vaping has been leading the news recently, with reports of a spate of hospitalisations related to use of the popular devices.

E-cigarettes were introduced as a way to help smokers quit by satisfying their nicotine cravings without lighting up, but their use is now at epidemic levels among teenagers and young adults.

Those who have fallen ill have vaped different substances, including nicotine, marijuana-based products and do-it-yourself "home brews" over different durations and in different places.

Although the cases appear similar, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention caution they don't know whether the illnesses are associated with the e-cigarette devices themselves or with specific ingredients or contaminants inhaled through them. It isn't even clear they have a common cause or whether they might be different diseases with similar symptoms.

The severity of some of the illnesses in previously healthy young people has unnerved family members and even some doctors.

"To see patients this sick, this is extremely alarming," said Sean Callahan, a University of Utah pulmonologist.

- Additional reporting, Washington Post