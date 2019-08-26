French is the language of love — now a glamorous air kiss between US First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 summit in Biarritz has sent the internet alight with its sense of European glamour.

FLOTUS was captured raising her face to give Trudeau a peck on the cheek during the leaders' family photograph at the at the G7 in Biarritz on Saturday, reports news.com.au.

But the combination of President Trump standing next to her with his eyes downcast and French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron watching on, led viewers to dub it like a "Vogue ad" for its glamour and comic overtones.

It led to #MelanialovesJustin trending on Twitter and sparked comparisons to a previous picture of Ivanka Trump "swooning" at the Canadian leader.

