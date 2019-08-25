A Sydney man has been caught on camera using a public water fountain to wash his dog's backside, leading to widespread condemnation.

The man committed the foul act at Rushcutters Bay Park on Saturday morning, with video showing him splashing water on the small dog's rear end and pickings its fur as it stood in the fountain, known in Australia as a "bubbler".

Local woman Rebecca Laurie captured the incident on video and shared it with a local community group as a warning.

"Just in case anyone wanted to drink from the bubbler in Rushcutters bay park," she wrote, adding vomiting emojis for emphasis.

Advertisement

Locals tried to stop the man from washing the dog but he ignored them. Photo / Supplied

Laurie told the Sydney Daily Telegraph that her family regularly uses the fountain and was concerned about the health implications for others who drink from it.

"It is completely disgusting, not to mention a health risk, I am sure people who [haven't seen the video] are using that bubbler today," she said.

Laurie and others challenged the man but he reportedly ignored their pleas and continued cleaning up the dog, even providing a bizarre defence for his unconventional grooming technique.

"Six or so people including myself told him, he did not care in the slightest and actually made the comment that we don't drink from the bowl of the bubbler," Laurie told the Telegraph.

The man was slammed after the video was made public, with people calling it "beyond revolting" and "completely disrespectful".

Not a dog bidet. Photo / Supplied

One dubbed the man an "inconsiderate bastard" and his actions have some reconsidering using the popular fountains with one woman writing: "I will never drink from a bubbler again".

Dog faeces can have serious health implications for humans, with the spread of toxocariasis being one of the most serious.

Toxocariasis is an infection of the round worm, which can be spread via dog faeces.

Advertisement

In one form it can reach the liver, causing inflammation and symptoms such as abdominal pain.

A more serious form of the infection occurs when a migrating larva reaches the eye, where it can cause significant visual impairment and even blindness.