COMMENT

There is an old saying attributed to Churchill – "never waste a good crisis". Whether the original Winston really said it or not, the concept is appealing – seeing opportunity in crisis is a key leadership trait, and one New Zealand needs to keep in mind.

New Zealand has a crisis on its hands. Unfortunately, it's the type of crisis which is easily brushed off, or forgotten through familiarity. The crisis claims more lives than the road toll and will impact, more lives than an adverse weather event.

If you are a male in New Zealand, you have a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.