At the height of its popularity, the 1990s TV show Baywatch was bringing in 1.1 billion worldwide weekly viewers. It made Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra famous, revived (again) the career of David Hasselhoff and inspired a 2017 movie. Now the series can be handily retrieved on streaming platforms — in high definition and with 350 new original songs added to the score to help draw in millennial viewers. But what about Baywatch is most memorable, lasting and important?

Its red one-piece swimsuit.

Of late Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez have all posted snapshots wearing Baywatch-esque

In the beginning

"It just stretched and pulled"