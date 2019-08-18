Royal duo Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, took an environmentally-damaging flight to Nice two days after flying to Ibiza, Spain. Now British Labour MP Teresa Pearce has urged them to live up to their reputation as eco-warriors by considering their carbon footprint.

The politician told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Given the position they have taken publicly about being responsible on climate change, this does seem an anomaly which they should look at.

"It's up to all of us to cut our carbon emissions, and the number of flights we take a year. That is really important - and someone as high profile as that should lead by example.

"I find this quite surprising because it doesn't fit with their public image and the way they're so concerned about the planet and the environment."

Earlier this year, the Duke warned of the dangers of climate change, urging the public to "take action" to lower their carbon footprint.

Speaking in March, the royal - who has a three-month-old son called Archie with his wife - explained: "Climate change is a humanitarian issue not a political one, and one where we've been far too slow in waking up to the issues and acting on the damaging impact our ways of living are having on the world.

The Sussex's actions don't match their public image of being highly concerned about the planet and environment. Photo / Getty Images

"We now have the facts, the science, the technology and the ability to save not just our planet but ourselves. You don't just sit back and wait for solutions, you take action and create them."