Many celebrities have turned to the trendy Keto diet in keeping them "red carpet ready".

Besides the benefit of curbing weight and the endorsement from Hollywood's "health guru" Gwyneth Paltrow, the diet may also prevent migraines.

In Italy, scientists studied 35 overweight migraine sufferers. The participants tested two low-calorie diets, and one of which was ketogenic.

The Keto diet caused the patients to suffer three less "migraine days" over the course of one month on average.

Cutting carbs is known to trigger ketosis. This causes the body to break down fat, which leads to the production of substances called ketones.

Ketones have been linked to decreased inflammation, less stress and a reduction in the brain "waves" that are believed to cause migraine aura.

The Keto diet is based on high-fat, "adequate" protein and low-carb foods, the researchers wrote in the journal Nutrients.

This form of diet has been shown to better migraines, dating back to the 1920s. But it is still unclear whether this was due to weight loss alone or if another factor was at play.