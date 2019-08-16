Lawyer Carrie Goldberg is coming for the psychos, stalkers, pervs and trolls who lurk online. She talks to Joanna Mathers

"I challenge Mark Zuckerberg, right here, to come into my office and meet some of my clients."

Carrie Goldberg, kickass victims' rights lawyer and author of new book Nobody's Victim, mounts her challenge over the phone from her law firm's HQ in Brooklyn. It's early evening in the sweltering city, but there'll be no cocktails in hipster bars tonight. It's gonna be a late one.

Goldberg, with her signature oversize black-rimmed glasses and killer heels, heads a firm that has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.