With advances in synthetic biology, researchers and entrepreneurs strive to create cows' milk without cows.

In recent years, the alternatives to conventional cows' milk have proliferated. The local grocery store is likely to offer any number of plant-based options: milks made from soy, almonds, oats, rice, hemp, coconuts, cashews, pea plants and more.

But most non dairy milks pale in comparison to cows' milk. Plant-based milks are made by breaking down plants and reconstituting their proteins in water to resemble the fluid from a lactating bovine. These proteins differ fundamentally from true dairy proteins, and the results — milks, cheeses

