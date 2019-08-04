Prince Harry has taken to social media to share a heartfelt message for his wife Meghans's 38th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure! - Love, H," the Duke of Sussex wrote on Instagram.

Accompanying the message was a photo of Markle in Tonga last October, during their first international tour as a couple.

The Daily Mail reports the photo reached 90,000 likes in less than 20 minutes.

Advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton also took to Instagram to send their sister-in-law birthday wishes, writing "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!"

Their post featured an image of the foursome at last year's Sandringham Christmas service.

According to the Daily Mail, the post was an attempt to mend the rift between the two couples, and royal fans took to the comments to share their support.

"Squad goals!" wrote one.

"Love this! Happy birthday to Meghan," wrote another.

READ MORE: •Real reason behind rift between Harry and William

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla also took to social media to wish the Duchess a happy birthday, and posted a photo gallery of images of the birthday girl with the caption: "A very Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Sussex."