A man who claimed he was having trouble breathing at night while he slept was so spooked by his problem he set up a camera to find out what the issue was.

Luis Navarro says over the past few months he's had trouble breathing, finding he had shallow breaths and would often have pauses in his breathing as he slept.

Worried he had a case of sleep apnoea, he set up a camera to get to the bottom of his breathing problem.

What he saw, however, was somehow both adorable and also terrifying — his cat sleeping on his face preventing him from breathing.

"I couldn't breathe when I slept so I installed a camera," Navarro wrote alongside three pictures that show his cat caught in the act.

In photos taken from the camera, his cat is seen getting closer and closer until he eventually sits on his face, blocking his mouth and nose.

“I couldn’t breathe when I slept so I installed a camera” pic.twitter.com/DDhP0OweoW — luis navarro (@stluis_htx) July 22, 2019

Twitter users were quick to respond, especially other cat owners. Some shared similar stories.

My cat used to do that to me! I only found out because when I woke up from my recurring dream of suffocating, the fat bastard was sprawled out on my face. — Jamie (@jamie2181) July 22, 2019

I wake up to this most of the time pic.twitter.com/l4qjWuteEh — Hazel Burris (@HazelBBurris) July 22, 2019

However, not all were pleased with the cat's antics.

A number of people have called out the cat, labelling him an "attempted murderer" and potentially deadly.

That cat is trying to suffocate you in your sleep, that’s attempted murder not love — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) July 22, 2019

That cat seems sweet but believe me, he's tryin' to kill you slowly. :) — Carol Ann (@MessyCarolina) July 22, 2019

Others called the cat's accidentally dangerous act "savage", "creepy" and even "brutal".

However, some provided more logical explanations, with one person saying "They can feel your pulse, it's calming. Same reason cats want to lay on a person's chest."

The post has clearly struck a chord with many, as the post has been liked by 1.5 million people and retweeted over 414,000 times.