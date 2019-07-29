Kensington Palace has reportedly launched a security review after a convicted torturer managed to get with a few metres of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The man was delivering furniture on July 14 when he spotted the royal children, a palace aid told The Sun.

Darren Benjamin was jailed for seven years in 2008 and now works as a driver for a delivery company.

He spotted the children, who were in the courtyard with their nanny Maria Teresa Borrallo.

Benjamin reportedly entered the courtyard and stood within just a few metres of the young royals.

The palace is conducting a security review. Photo / Getty Images

"As soon as it was brought to our attention an urgent security review was launched to check the current systems and procedures are appropriate," the palace aide told The Sun.

"Pending the outcome there will be a refined level of risk assessment for those entering."

In 2008, Benjamin was convicted of torturing Anthony Powell in Wolverhampton with two other men.

Wearing ski masks,the three men stabbed Powell in the leg and poured boiling water down his back before beating him, according to reports.

The man was tortured for 20 minutes because of a BMW vehicle which he knew nothing about.

The Sun reports that Benjamin has been boasting to friends about coming so close to the future king.

He reportedly told friends that Prince George was "pleasant".