On the world stage there are few national leaders who can compete with President Donald Trump in the indelible image-making sweepstakes of the new social media order.

With his tangerine skin and white-circled sun-bed-goggle eyes, his candy-floss blond comb-over and too-long bright red ties and blowzy Brioni suits, he is a cartoon of a politician straight out of late-night TV: risible and seared into your retinas at the same time. It's funny, until you realize it's also unforgettable.

Emmanuel Macron with his neatly cropped hair and well-cut navy suits doesn't come close. Nor does Justin Trudeau, despite his attempt to