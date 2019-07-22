Vogue has been blasted for posting a "horrendously distasteful" Instagram caption that links the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate's murder to this summer's trend for 1960s make-up.

The post, shared alongside a photo of English singer-songwriter Jorja Smith, read: "With this summer marking the 50th anniversary of the Manson Family murders and the tragic death of Sharon Tate, the catalyst for the '60s revival is secret to no one.

"Tap the link in our bio to see how five 'It' girls have modernised throwback looks."

The post was later removed following a furious backlash from Instagram users but screenshots are still being shared on Twitter.

One social media user wrote: "Awful, who would literally even think of doing this, let alone actually do it??"

Another commented: "Holy hell, that's just sickening", as one individual echoed this with: "This is so horrendously distasteful. WOW."

"This is just so gross on so many levels," a fourth added. "Sharon Tate deserved and continues to deserve so much better, holy s***."

"Sharon Tate was nearly nine months pregnant when she was murdered. I find this disgusting", another outraged Twitter users said.

The Valley Of The Dolls actress was eight months pregnant at the time her and four of her friends were slain at her Hollywood home by a hippy cult led by Charles Manson. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the article originally linked to the post is still live and also references Sharon Tate. MailOnline has contacted Vogue for comment.

The story of Sharon Tate's murder - which shocked the film world to its core - is currently being retold in a new film by Quentin Tarantino which stars Margot Robbie as the Hollywood actress.

On August 9, 1969, four members of the Manson Family broke into Tate and her husband Roman Polanski's home where she and friends Steven Parent, Jay Sebring, Voytek Frykowski and Abigail Folger had been having dinner.

Charles Manson, a failed musician, had planned an attack on the Beverly Hills home which was previously rented by record producer Terry Melcher, who declined Manson a recording contract.

Each of the victims was shot and stabbed multiple times.

It was only later when some of the Mansons were arrested on separate charges that the identity of the groups' killers was uncovered.